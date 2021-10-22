11 people in intensive care with covid

ELEVEN of the 20 people in hospital with COVID-19 are in intensive care, ACT health reports today (October 22).
Five of the intensive care patients require ventilation.
Case numbers have dropped in the ACT with 13 new covid cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
Today’s figures bring the total number of cases for this outbreak to 1553.
There are 386 active cases.
The territory’s double dose vaccination rate stands at 84.6 per cent.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply