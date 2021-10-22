11 people in intensive care with covid

ELEVEN of the 20 people in hospital with COVID-19 are in intensive care, ACT health reports today (October 22).

Five of the intensive care patients require ventilation.

Case numbers have dropped in the ACT with 13 new covid cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figures bring the total number of cases for this outbreak to 1553.

There are 386 active cases.

The territory’s double dose vaccination rate stands at 84.6 per cent.