News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 21°/23° | Friday, October 22, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

11 people in intensive care with covid

Canberra Hospital.

 

ELEVEN of the 20 people in hospital with COVID-19 are in intensive care, ACT health reports today (October 22).

Five of the intensive care patients require ventilation.

Case numbers have dropped in the ACT with 13 new covid cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figures bring the total number of cases for this outbreak to 1553.

There are 386 active cases.

The territory’s double dose vaccination rate stands at 84.6 per cent.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Dinosaurs head out of town unseen
News

Dinosaurs head out of town unseen

"JURASSIC Creatures", an outdoor exhibition-style event that's been marooned at Majura Park by the ACT lockdown since August, is leaving town unseen.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews