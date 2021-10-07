‘150-year-old’ well unearthed in Queanbeyan

EXCAVATIONS on the site of Queanbeyan’s planned Civic and Cultural Precinct have uncovered a well potentially dating as far back as the 1800s, opening up new questions about the heritage status of the location.
The brick-lined well was uncovered beneath the site of a demolished block of flats on Rutledge Street that was recently bulldozed to create access to a carpark for the $74 million precinct.
Early assessment by the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) has revealed the well is over nine metres deep and is in “excellent condition”.
The approximate age of the well is still currently being assessed, with speculations it could have been used to service the Meyers Aerated Water & Cordial Factory first built in the 1870s and perhaps even served as a community well before that.
A report on how the well can be protected given its historic significance will be presented at the next meeting of the QPRC’s Heritage Advisory Committee.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply