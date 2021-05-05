Dangerous intersections no longer safe for children

Andrew Mathieson
ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee.

PARENTS are fearful for the safety of their children in several inner south suburbs over the impacts of increased traffic volumes and speed near family homes. 

Residents of Red Hill, Narrabundah and Griffith have already reported their long-held safety concerns over a number of dangerous intersections, urging the ACT government to address traffic snarls that have prevented pupils walking, cycling or scooting to and from school.

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee, who was the only party member elected last year to the Kurrajong electorate among two from Labor and two Greens that includes Chief Minister Andrew Barr, has secured correspondence from constituents pleading to fast-track solutions with government authorities.

“Parents with children at local schools are rightfully concerned that if these intersections are not fixed soon, their children’s safety will be at significant risk,” Ms Lee said.

The threat from motorists have also extended to a number of native birds to Narrabundah.

The intersections at La Perouse Street and Carnegie Crescent, and also La Perouse and Dalrymple streets have been identified as the “most dangerous” locations.

Ms Lee was told that older residents, who use mobility aids or walk the streets, are also concerned about their safety by speeding cars and heavy trucks.

“These intersections are no longer fit for purpose,” she said.

“Traffic has significantly increased in the area, and as a result, people are driving faster, which is making it more dangerous for children to walk or cycle to school.

“This issue has been going on for some time now and I have been raising it with the government since last term (of government).

“I have met with representatives from the local school communities, as well as many local residents and they are rightfully concerned.”

Recent deaths of peafowl, colloquially referred as peacocks after its male species, further highlighted the apprehension after two of the birds were hit by vehicles within 48 hours of each other in late February.

A Narrabundah community campaign last year successfully installed peafowl crossing signs and three years earlier saved a population of 30 peafowls from a government-imposed cull.

“Local residents have told me they have met with government officials, and are sick of hearing about future plans; they want and need action now,” Ms Lee said.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Transport Chris Steel confirmed he has both met with and listened to the local group of residents.

A study into traffic flows around the inner south neighbourhood is currently “in progress” to work out what sort of interventions may be warranted.

“We are waiting for the outcome of that study to inform any next steps the government may take,” the spokesperson said.

The report on the study is set to be delivered to Mr Steel around July.

Andrew Mathieson
