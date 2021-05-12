ACT government ‘pleased’ with federal budget’s delivery

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

CHIEF Minister Andrew Barr called the federal government’s list of inducements nothing short of delivering an “election budget”, but the ACT Labor leader also conceded the territory was not left empty handed either.

“The devil will be in the detail, but can they deliver it?” Mr Barr told ABC Canberra radio on Wednesday morning (May 12).

Distinct concerns for the ACT heading into Tuesday night’s budget pointed to internationally tradeable services area that includes components of higher education and tourism, and to a lesser extent the trade of scientific, technical and professional services.

Canberra academics had estimated that $1.8 billion was lost nationally from restrictions of the ongoing pandemic that has heavily affected the Australian National University and also the University of Canberra.

“While the borders are closed, those areas that had been in the fastest growing economy, they won’t grow as fast, but there is potential for that to be offset through infrastructure programs,” Mr Barr said.

Considering the Liberal-led coalition government had little to gain electorally in the ACT, Mr Barr said after looking at the budget papers, there were plenty of positives to draw from.

Labor safely holds all seats in the House of Representatives and one of two in the Senate.

“I was really pleased that the Commonwealth largely said yes to all of our infrastructure projects’ priorities that we put forward,” he said.

“There’s light rail funding, there’s jobs in construction projects that are going ahead and there’s far more opportunities it seems in the national cultural institutions associated with capital works improvements.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWaste trucks get some winning designs
Next articleCanberra’s cashing in building boom but needs an ACT pledge
Andrew Mathieson
After two decades in the writing game, it's fair to say I like to tell a good yarn. The more humanistic the better. There's always a story behind the simple headlines. Because every one has a story to tell...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply