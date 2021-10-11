ACT hits the 70 per cent vaccination milestone

THE ACT has reached the 70 per cent milestone of fully vaccinated Canberrans aged 12 and up.

Canberra is the first jurisdiction in Australia to reach this rate of vaccination coverage, according to an ACT Health spokesperson

“We couldn’t be prouder of our community,” the spokesperson said in a statement released just before midday (October 11).

“Thank you to everyone who has been vaccinated or is booked in to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, there are appointments available. More information on vaccine eligibility and where you can get vaccinated is on the ACT COVID-19 website.”

More good news came at the latest COVID-19 press conference, where ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said 98 per cent of Canberrans 12 and up have now received one dose of the vaccination.

“Where we hope to be by the end of October is well over 90 per cent of the ACT eligible population 12 and above to be fully vaccinated,” he said.

“Canberra will be amongst the most vaccinated places in the world.”

He made the comments at the AIS Mass Vaccination Clinic, which he said is now open for “walk up” appointments 8am-8.30pm seven days a week.

“We’re very strongly encouraging, the remaining Canberrans who are yet to get vaccinated to come forward,” he said.

Immune-compromised people will also now be eligible to receive a third dose of the vaccine through their GPs, Mr Barr said.