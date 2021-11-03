ACT makes submission to NSW’s wild horse plan

THE ACT government has provided a submission on the NSW government’s draft Kosciuszko National Park Wild Horse Heritage Management Plan.

Minister for land management Mick Gentleman said the ACT government has reviewed the plan outlined by the NSW government and considered the need for a “connected” approach on wild horse management between the two governments, and with Victoria.

“Our submission recommends that feral horse management be considered in the context of the entire Australian Alps bioregion,” Mr Gentleman said.

“Feral horses don’t belong in national parks.

“Just as Mr Barilaro has been consigned to history, so to must his Kosciuszko Wild Horse Heritage Act 2018. The new Liberal government in New South Wales must repeal this act quickly.”

Mr Gentleman said NSW should align its approach with the ACT’s, in order to ensure “consistency” across the ecosystem.

“Our zero-tolerance policy on feral horses is paramount in managing the negative impacts of invasive animals within our important conservation areas like Namadgi National Park,” Mr Gentleman said.

The NSW government’s Kosciuszko Wild Horse Heritage Act 2018 protects wild horses in the state’s largest national park. The draft Kosciuszko National Park Wild Horse Heritage Management Plan is being prepared to meet the requirements of the wild horse act, with the public submission period now closed.

According to the ACT’s minister for the environment Rebecca Vassarotti, feral horses are one of the largest causes of environmental degradation in Australia’s alpine and subalpine parks.

“Horses in the Australian Alps are a significant threat to both biodiversity and sensitive subalpine wetlands in Namadgi,” Ms Vassarotti said.

“They cause damage to our environment, including trampling and pugging sensitive bog and fen environments and eating native plants.”