New covid cases rise to 31 in the ACT

THERE’S been 31 new covid cases identified in the ACT in the past 24 hours.

A majority of the new cases — 17 — continue to be infectious in the community for at least part of their infectious period.

Six people were in quarantine during their entire infectious period and the rest are being investigated.

Seventeen of the cases are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites, while 14 are unaccounted for at this time.

The number of people in hospital with covid is 10. Three of these remain in intensive care and continue to require ventilation.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr at today’s covid press conference said there were very strong testing numbers yesterday, with 3485 Canberrans tested across the territory.

“But again the reminder, every day you’ve got any symptoms, we really do need you to come forward and get tested straight away,” he said.

“It not only helps reduce the number of infectious days in the community but it will also help, if you are diagnosed earlier, with treatments to help you recover.”

On the vaccination front, the Chief Minister said the government’s priority is to make sure that everyone who wants a vaccination can get one in the next few weeks.

“We have earlier Pfizer vaccinations available at ACT government mass vaccination clinics,” he said.

Seven-thousand text messages were sent out yesterday inviting people to bring their bookings forward, he said.

More than 3000 of these appointments have since been brought forward.

“There are also a significant number of appointments available at GPs and pharmacies,” he said.

Mr Barr also announced that the Calvary AstraZeneca clinic will close next Friday (October 8) as a result of the “excellent vaccination coverage in our 60 plus population”.

“We have only 30 first dose bookings and 1178 second dose bookings at the clinic that remain to be administered, these will be brought forward,” he said.