ACT to roll out mobile phone detection cameras

DRIVERS using a mobile phone illegally will have a greater chance of getting caught, as the ACT prepares to introduce detection cameras for the devices.

The cameras, set to roll out early next year, are hoped to cut the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Canberra’s roads.

Last year, ACT Policing issued around 1000 infringements for using mobiles while driving.

Minister for Transport Chris Steel said the ACT government is on a mission to reduce driver distraction and make the territory’s roads safer for everyone.

“A driver who looks at their phone for just two seconds while driving at 60 kilometres an hour travels 33 metres blind,” said Mr Steel.

“Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for more than two seconds doubles the risk of a crash, with mobile phones too often being the source of that distraction.”

The roll-out of the cameras follows the Road Transport (Safety and Traffic Management) Amendment Bill 2021, which was passed in the Legislative Assembly today (June 22).

It comes on the heels of a newly-launched government road safety campaign encouraging drivers to remove devices from their view and turn on the ‘do not disturb’ feature whilst driving.

“Every accident that results in serious injury or death is a tragedy for our community, so as the campaign says: if you’re driving, leave your phone alone,” Mr Steel said.

The camera roll out is part of the government’s commitment to zero deaths or serious injuries on Canberra’s roads.