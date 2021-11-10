News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 17°/21° | Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

ACT’s air quality plan released

PLANS to develop smoke-resilient buildings, strengthen wood heater emission standards, and create smoke refuges during bushfire events are some measures included in the ACT government’s Bushfire Smoke and Air Quality Strategy released today (November 11).

The range of strategies, to be under-taken over the next four years, also include plans to buy more air quality monitoring sensors, and continue energy efficiency upgrades at schools.

The plan was developed following the 2019-20 bushfire season in which the capital recorded some of the worst air quality conditions in the world.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith

Health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the strategy aims to support healthy communities by reducing the effects of bushfire and woodfire smoke on people’s health.

 

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Have you seen Dean?
News

Have you seen Dean?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 43-year-old man Dean Henry who went missing yesterday (November 10).

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews