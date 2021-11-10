ACT’s air quality plan released

PLANS to develop smoke-resilient buildings, strengthen wood heater emission standards, and create smoke refuges during bushfire events are some measures included in the ACT government’s Bushfire Smoke and Air Quality Strategy released today (November 11).
The range of strategies, to be under-taken over the next four years, also include plans to buy more air quality monitoring sensors, and continue energy efficiency upgrades at schools.
The plan was developed following the 2019-20 bushfire season in which the capital recorded some of the worst air quality conditions in the world.
Health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the strategy aims to support healthy communities by reducing the effects of bushfire and woodfire smoke on people’s health.
“The strategy sets out how the ACT government will protect and support the ACT community, particularly those most vulnerable, and improve our preparation and resilience.”
The government will also look at what economic support is available for businesses affected by bushfire smoke.
