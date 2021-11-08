Another four covid cases in Queanbeyan

FOUR cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Queanbeyan today (November 8).

Two cases are in the Queanbeyan suburb of Karabar, one is in west Queanbeyan, and one is in Jerrabomberra.

It brings the total number of cases in the southern NSW local health district (SNSWLHD) to 495, since the start of the current outbreak in June.

Authorities are asking people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, and get tested if experiencing symptoms.

NSW recorded 187 new covid cases today.