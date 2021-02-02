ANU rocks it with young musos

Share Canberra's trusted news:

YOUNG would-be musicians will be taught to write and produce an original song in just five weeks as part of short music courses starting at the ANU’s Open School of Music – and it costs nothing.

“It’s a unique opportunity for wannabe singers and songwriters,” Open School of Music convenor, Jenny Binovec says.

“We are unearthing undiscovered adult artists in Canberra and enhancing their talents.”

The course is targeted at budding artists who have written original songs but have limited recording experience. Over five consecutive Saturdays, young musos will expand their knowledge of song writing, while learning the basics of studio recording, rehearsing and mixing.

Former course participant, Shannon Parnell, is a case in point.

She already plays piano, guitar, now flute and ukulele and has also just completed a four-year bachelors in physiotherapy, an experience she describes as “full on”.

She’s just started her first job in her new profession, but hopes to make more music in the future.

“I saw an ad on Facebook and I got pretty excited,” Parnell says.

“I grew up writing songs but I had no resources. For young people, you have to either study or you have to pay.”

When she got to Open School of Music, she found “a beautiful space, a lot of instruments and great technology”.

“We were taught different aspects of composing, like how to make chords and melodies. then we went on to record songs in the ANU’s state-of-the-art recording studio,” she says.

“We worked on mixing our music but later had a professional mixer, we got the technical know-how, how the pros do it and it all gave me an introduction into the music industry.”

Best of all, eventually the students got to share their music with each other.

“I always wanted to do music but it’s hard to make a career as it’s a bit selective, so I thought I’ll get a career first and then do music,” she says.

“Now I’m making money, I can buy music equipment.”

First up will be the introductory four-week Community Rock School, which teaches basic concepts for playing piano, guitar, bass, drums and vocals in a rock band on Saturday afternoons from February 20 to March 13.

“It is particularly important to continue creating music, to bring what is special and beautiful into the lives of those involved and others in the community,” Binovec says.

By combining the expertise and resources at the ANU School of Music with a Community Outreach Program grant from ArtsACT, she explains, they are able to offer opportunities in classical, jazz and contemporary genres, as well as a mentorship program run in conjunction with Gugan Gulwan Aboriginal Youth Centre.

Applications and information at ANU Open School of Music. Call 6125 9832 or email openschoolofmusic@anu.edu.au