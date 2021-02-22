Artsday / Charles continues his Bach journey

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Canberra pianist Charles Huang.

AS part of Wesley Music Centre’s Lunchtime Concert series, young Canberra pianist Charles Huang continues his journey through the keyboard suites of Johann Sebastian Bach, this time presenting the “Partita No.4 in D Major”, with works by Chopin and Debussy. 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, February 24. Book here or 6232 7248.

ACT HISTORIC Places house tours are re-opening from from Wednesday, February 24. Lanyon Homestead offers a day in the country, and the Barracks Café will be open for a Devonshire tea, breakfast or lunch, or bring a picnic to have in the gardens. Wednesday
to Sunday, 10am-4pm. Tours: Wednesday to Friday, 10.15am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 2.45pm. Saturday and Sunday, 10am and 11am, noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Book here or via email to lhtour@eventbrite.com.au.

Ali Noble, “Flag for a Secret Society Hope Conjurors”, 2020. Hand-sewn velveteen, thread, glue, felt and dowling rod.

AUSTRALIAN National Capital Artists have “Supernatural Light Affinity”, photography, sculpture, painting, textiles and light projection by Yvette Hamilton, Ali Noble, Lisa Sammut and Helen Shelley. 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, February 24 to March 14. Opening event, 6pm, Wednesday, February 24.

MANNING Clark House Poetry Book Fair will at last be held this Thursday, February 25, from 5-7pm in the Manning Clark House Gardens, 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest. Free, but bookings essential. Nigel McRae and Beth Tully have offered Smith’s Alternative as an alternate venue in case of rain, and patrons will be informed of any venue change by email no later than 11am on Thursday, February 25.

Frances Luke, “Isolation Getaway” detail, collage, mixed media.

“FULL Circle” is a new body of work bringing together reconstructed elements and images of original etchings, woodcuts, lithographs, monoprints and linocuts from the past 40 years by Frances Luke, who won the Basil Sellers Art Prize in 2012.  Characters from dreams and memories, they all come together to tell new stories. Gallery Bodalla, Prince’s Highway, Bodalla, February 25 to March 21.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePre-rollout vaccinations demonstrate ‘confidence in safety’
Next articleExplainer: Popular covid vaccine questions answered
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply