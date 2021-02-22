Artsday / Charles continues his Bach journey

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS part of Wesley Music Centre’s Lunchtime Concert series, young Canberra pianist Charles Huang continues his journey through the keyboard suites of Johann Sebastian Bach, this time presenting the “Partita No.4 in D Major”, with works by Chopin and Debussy. 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, February 24. Book here or 6232 7248.

ACT HISTORIC Places house tours are re-opening from from Wednesday, February 24. Lanyon Homestead offers a day in the country, and the Barracks Café will be open for a Devonshire tea, breakfast or lunch, or bring a picnic to have in the gardens. Wednesday

to Sunday, 10am-4pm. Tours: Wednesday to Friday, 10.15am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 2.45pm. Saturday and Sunday, 10am and 11am, noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Book here or via email to lhtour@eventbrite.com.au.

AUSTRALIAN National Capital Artists have “Supernatural Light Affinity”, photography, sculpture, painting, textiles and light projection by Yvette Hamilton, Ali Noble, Lisa Sammut and Helen Shelley. 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, February 24 to March 14. Opening event, 6pm, Wednesday, February 24.

MANNING Clark House Poetry Book Fair will at last be held this Thursday, February 25, from 5-7pm in the Manning Clark House Gardens, 11 Tasmania Circle, Forrest. Free, but bookings essential. Nigel McRae and Beth Tully have offered Smith’s Alternative as an alternate venue in case of rain, and patrons will be informed of any venue change by email no later than 11am on Thursday, February 25.

“FULL Circle” is a new body of work bringing together reconstructed elements and images of original etchings, woodcuts, lithographs, monoprints and linocuts from the past 40 years by Frances Luke, who won the Basil Sellers Art Prize in 2012. Characters from dreams and memories, they all come together to tell new stories. Gallery Bodalla, Prince’s Highway, Bodalla, February 25 to March 21.