Artsday / Country hotshot hits the winery stage

Helen Musa
Country music star Drew McAlister.

COUNTRY music exponent Drew McAlister will return to the stage at Tallagandra Hill Winery as part of the part of its “We Love Local Festival”, supporting local artists and producers. He’s had five number one hit singles on the Country Music Chart as well as an Aria Award nomination, four Golden Guitar Awards and an APRA Song Of The Year Award. At 1692 Murrumbateman Road, Gundaroo, Saturday, June 26. Doors open at 4pm. Book here

Pianist Tony Lee.

IN the “East Meets West Orchestral Evening”, Guy Noble will conduct a 50-piece orchestra comprising musicians from leading symphony orchestras, including the CSO, with guest artists including pianist Tony Lee, violinist Sun Yi, Guzheng musician Angie Liu, mezzo soprano Victoria Lambourn and soprano Sharon Zhai. A highlight will be the heartbreaking love story, “Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto”. Saturday, June 26, at Llewellyn Hall. Book here.

MORE than 280 artists are participating in Aarwun Gallery’s Salon exhibition, which is paying homage to the salon hang that originated in Paris during the 17th century that presented an extensive collection of artworks for sale to a wider audience. O’Hanlon Place, Shop 11, Nicholls, opening 2pm-5pm, Saturday, June 26, then the exhibition continues until July 18. 

“Thunderhead Of Justice”, 2021, Julie Bradley, mixed media gouache and collage.

JULIE Bradley’s exhibition, “Weathering The Storm”, explores the idea that we are all, from time to time, weathering a storm of some kind and in her work, clouds act as metaphors not only for change in the world but also in our personal lives. Helen Stephens Gallery, 39 Murray Street, Collector, opening 2pm, Sunday, June 27, then the exhibition continues until August 8.

The Queen of the Night – Josephine Lonergan. Photo: Doug Emeras.

NATIONAL Opera’s next “pocket opera” venture is “Die Zauberflöte” (The Magic Flute), full of famous arias and wonderful characters such as the Queen of the Night (Josephine Lonergan) and Papageno (Thomas Nolte-Crimp). Albert Hall, 2pm and 6pm, June 27, book here. 

SYDNEY’S comedy night, “The Running Joke”, is bringing Sarah Gaul, Fady Kassa, Patrick Gee and host Daniel Muggleton to Kambri at ANU for a night of stand-up comedy on Saturday, June 26. Book here. 

Dan Walker. Photo: Peter Hislop.

CANBERRA Community Chorale, under the musical direction of Dan Walker, will  celebrate the music of Vivaldi with soloists Veronica Milroy and AJ America and organist Peter Young performing Vivaldi’s Gloria RV589 and Magnificat RV610. Cook Community Hall, 3pm, Sunday, June 27. Book here

THE Sunday Jazz series at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre continues with “West Coast Cool”, the music of Gerry Mulligan and Chet Baker, led by Tom Fell on baritone saxophone and with guest Ben Marston on trumpet. Tuggeranong Arts Centre Theatre, Greenway, 4pm,  Sunday, June 27. Book here.

THE Young Music Society is holding its Winter Music School for primary-aged children only. Under the direction of musician and master educator, Jim Sharrock, a team of professional music educators offer a program of music activities at Macquarie Primary School June 28-July 2. Book here. 

Young Music Society musicians.

THE “This World” concert scheduled for this Saturday, June 26 at the Braidwood Uniting Church has been cancelled due to covid restrictions.

ALSO, the Phoenix Collective’s “Tales of War”, due to play at Wesley Music Centre, today, Friday, June 25, 6pm, has been postponed because of covid, to August 27, still at Wesley. All tickets will be rolled over to the new dates.

IN “Invocation”, Natasha Best (Wakamin), Leah Brideson (Kamilaroi), Megan Daley (Ngunnawal and Wiradjuri), Kayannie Denigan (Luritja), Krystal Hurst (Worimi) and Kristie Peters (Wiradjuri) bring ancient story, sacred imagery, rhythmic dance, guitar grooves, lyrics and harmonies into the drama of climate change. The five artists from the  Earthbound group are the inaugural recipients of Belco Art’s Rhizome Performing Arts Residency. Invocation is their end-of-residency creative development showing. Belco Arts, Emu Ridge, Belconnen, 8pm, Saturday, June 26. Book here.

