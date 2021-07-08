Artsday / Duncan paints a reflection of country

Share Canberra's trusted news:

DUNCAN Smith’s new exhibition, “Reflections of My Country” in the Generator Gallery at Belco Arts is an exploration of Wiradjuri Country, using traditional ochre and acrylic paints on board, reflecting rivers, waterholes, meeting places, animals, trees, grinding stones, artifacts, scar tree patterns and land patterns. The exhibition will open at Belconnen Arts Centre, 118 Emu Bank, 6pm, Friday, July 9, along with “InterWoven 5”, works by fibre and textile artists from the wider Canberra region and “Strong Women”. All exhibitions run until August 15.

THE ACT government has announced the shortlist for the 2020 ACT Book of the Year, with prizes of $10,000 for the winner, $2000 for any highly-commended book and $1000 for each shortlisted book. The books are “Acting Like a Girl”, “Bodies of Men” by Nigel Featherstone, “Ghost Bird” by Lisa Fuller, “In Whom We Trust” by John Clanchy and “The Enchantment of the Long-haired Rat” by Tim Bonyhady. Entries to the 2021 ACT Book of the Year are due by 5pm, August 2, here.

AUSTRALIAN tenor Mark Vincent is coming to The Q with his show, “A Tribute to Mario Lanza”, in which he pays homage to the American/Italian tenor and Hollywood film star who would have turned 100 this year. at The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, July 10. Bookings at theq.net.au or 6285 6290. Masks are mandatory in NSW.

“I’VE Been Meaning to Ask You” is a one-hour show created by the Good Room project and brought to Canberra by The Street and Canberra Youth Theatre. Against a striking video design, a panel of 9-13-year-olds from across Canberra tackle questions thrown to them. According to co-creators Amy Ingram and Nathan Sibthorpe, they’re acutely aware of the problems, especially climate change. At The Street, July 9-10. Bookings at thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

“FERMENT” is a collaborative exhibition by Canberra ceramic artists Isabelle Mackay-Sim and Teffany Thiedeman, addressing the theme of fermentation on levels both literal and metaphorical. As well as offering ceramic vessels for creating fermented foods, the artists present ferment as an idea of fundamental change. At Canberra Potters, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and 11am-3pm, Sundays, until August 1.