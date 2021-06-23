Artsday / Major exploration of didjeridu

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Here’s arts editor HELEN MUSA’s latest burst of arts news – today’s “Artsday” column.

THE National Museum of Australia is launching the exhibition “Yidaki: Didjeridu and the Sound of Australia”, an immersive exhibition and the first major exploration of didjeridu (yidaki) produced by the SA Museum in partnership with the NMA and now on the final leg of its international tour. The exhibition features 20 key objects displayed in a stringy bark forest setting exploring the meaning, power, and cultural significance of the didjeridu, NMA temporary gallery, June 25 to September 26, free.

IN the first instalment of Luminescence Chamber Singers’ solo series, mezzo-soprano AJ America and guitarist Minh Le Hoang with perform “Canciones Populares,” Manuel De Falla’s most famous cycle of Spanish folk songs, as well as the poetry and songs by Falla’s life-long friend, Federico Garcia Lorca. Patrons are invited to join and the Embassy of Spain in Australia for a reception after the performance. Larry Sitsky Recital Room, ANU School of Music, 6.30pm, Friday, June 25, book here.

THE Phoenix Collective, led by Dan Russell, returns with a musical exploration of “turmoil, tension, destruction and death” in “Tales of War”, string quartets by Shostakovich, Barber and Joe Hisaishi’s “Princess Monoke”. Wesley Music Centre, 6pm, Friday, June 25, 6pm. Book here.

JAZZ musicians, Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julian Wilson and Jonathan Zwartz performed free for fire-ravished Braidwood in February 2020 and are coming back with music from their new album, “Out of This World”. Braidwood Uniting Church, 68 Monkittee Street, 2.45pm, Saturday, June 26, Book here.

THE “Sesame Street Circus Spectacular” opens at Majura Park on Friday, June 25. The 90-minute circus spectacular features favourites such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert and Ernie and Super Grover joining daredevils and other performers from Argentina, Switzerland, Brazil, Morocco, Spain, Africa and Australia. Majura Park Shopping Centre, June 25-July 18. Book here.

DARKFIELD Radio, the at-home audio experience, is returning for its second season titled “KNOT” this month, ready to take Aussies out of their homes and comfort zones. It’s a three-part immersive audio-only experience that unfolds in three different locations. For the first episode, audiences will situate themselves on a park bench, the second in a car, and the third in a room of their home. “KNOT” runs from 5pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 25 to September 30. Book here.