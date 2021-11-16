Ashley paints himself out of a corner

ASHLEY Stoll doesn’t consider himself the “arty type”. But the former Royal Australian Navy veteran is rather good with a paintbrush and believes that art therapy helped change his life.

The 36-year-old from Queanbeyan served in the Navy for 16 years – a job he loved – until service abroad affected him.

“Things happened in the military that I thought I was tough enough to forget, but eventually they got the better of me because I didn’t share those experiences,” Stoll says.

The ex-marine technician was medically discharged from the military four years ago and spent time in a Wollongong mental hospital suffering from post-traumatic stress and depression.

But when Stoll dipped his brush into art therapy classes being offered at the hospital, he found a creative way to deal with the past.

“I started to fall in love with painting,” Stoll says.

“It was a way I could express my feelings and get out what I was thinking in my head on to the canvas.”

While the emotional scars of the past remain, Stoll says art therapy gave him a “renewed purpose”.

“It allowed me to reflect on the things I was going through and to share them,” Stoll says.

“By sharing my problems and not bottling them up I was able to live a normal life again. I’ll always have bad days, but I’m in a good place. Art therapy has definitely helped.”

Returning home from hospital, Stoll continued to paint from the comfort of a makeshift art studio set up by his wife – who currently serves in the military – and their three children.

“Whilst in hospital my wife and children cleaned up my study and turned it into a part-time art studio for my return, as a coming-home present,” Stoll says.

“They are super supportive of me and love helping out sometimes, too.”

Unsure what to do with the large number of artworks piling up in his studio, the self-taught painter approached local Queanbeyan cafe 4th Seed to display his art, with the proceeds from any sales going to charity.

“I have sold five pieces to date and five different charities have benefitted from this,” Stoll says.

There’s no set price, so it’s up to the buyer to decide what they are worth, but they cost between $50 and $150 to make, he says.

“I don’t want to profit from this, so I’m asking the people who buy my art to pick a Queanbeyan charity and the money goes to them,” Stoll says.

“I just really want to help people, and move some of my art on and in doing so share the experience with others.”

Art therapy is a common treatment for people suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to Beyond Blue PTSD affects around four per cent of the population. For veterans, that number jumps.

“I would certainly recommend people giving art therapy a go, it’s something you might not think you’ll enjoy or understand, but if you give it a go it might be just what you need to get that stuff out of your head,” Stoll says.

“Sometimes, as men, we don’t want to talk about our feelings, but slowly I think that’s changing and the stigma around mental health is breaking down.”

Stoll, who uses different materials and techniques to create his “abstract”-styled artworks, says a big part of healing is being part of a community.

“My dream would be having a community-run art space that is centred around mental health in Queanbeyan,” Stoll says.

“A lot of people do art so it would be great if there was a space that people could display the art that is helping them and money from sales could go to charity.

“Art therapy has really helped me and I know that it can help others.”

In the meantime, Stoll hopes his art will “shine a light” on mental health and encourage others to reach out for help.

“I’m hoping that by putting my art in a cafe it might start a conversation about mental health and someone might reach out and feel they are not alone,” Stoll says.

“If I can help just one person, through my art, that would be amazing.”

Stoll’s artworks are on display and available to buy at 4th Seed Cafe, Crawford Street, Queanbeyan.