Barr still snubs struggling traders

BUSINESS leader and martial arts exponent Master Tom Adam continues to bang his head against a brick wall in his pursuit of a meeting with Chief Minister Andrew Barr to discuss the plight of limping businesses affected by the last covid lockdown in the ACT.

Leader of Phillip Traders Association, Master Tom has been calling and writing for weeks for a meeting with Mr Barr.

He has written again today (November 2). He first wrote on September 17.

In response to another plea on October 26, the “Office of Andrew Barr MLA” replied: “As we have previously indicated, we are currently preparing a response to your correspondence of October 11 regarding ongoing support for business.

“You may be aware that formal responses typically take 3-4 weeks to prepare. We understand that this has been a difficult time for many business owners, but please be assured we will be in touch with further information soon.”

Since then, silence.

Today, politely writing yet again, this time on behalf of the Fitness, Martial Arts & Movement Industries of Canberra, Master Tom said: “We have been asking for proactive engagement since September 17 on this matter, your attention is now extremely urgent as the bodies involved are feeling the pressure of the two weeks from October 15 to 29 without ongoing support, but no ability to trade fully.

“I await, and continue to await, the opportunity discuss this and many other matters I have raised.”

What does he want?

Continued financial support (from October 15 until restrictions are fully

lifted)

lifted) Proper engagement as an industry body

Some additional grants for the not-for-profit and small organisations

Targeted support for commercial tenants that have landlords who are

unwilling to provide support.