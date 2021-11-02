Barr still snubs struggling traders

BUSINESS leader and martial arts exponent Master Tom Adam continues to bang his head against a brick wall in his pursuit of a meeting with Chief Minister Andrew Barr to discuss the plight of limping businesses affected by the last covid lockdown in the ACT.
Leader of Phillip Traders Association, Master Tom has been calling and writing for weeks for a meeting with Mr Barr.
He has written again today (November 2). He first wrote on September 17.
In response to another plea on October 26, the “Office of Andrew Barr MLA” replied: “As we have previously indicated, we are currently preparing a response to your correspondence of October 11 regarding ongoing support for business.
“You may be aware that formal responses typically take 3-4 weeks to prepare. We understand that this has been a difficult time for many business owners, but please be assured we will be in touch with further information soon.”
Since then, silence.
What does he want?
- Continued financial support (from October 15 until restrictions are fully
lifted)
- Proper engagement as an industry body
- Some additional grants for the not-for-profit and small organisations
- Targeted support for commercial tenants that have landlords who are
unwilling to provide support.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply