Bungendore’s adventure playground one step closer

CONCEPT plans for Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s (QPRC) new adventure style playground in Bungendore have been approved.

The $895,370 playground project is being co-funded by the state and federal governments under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.

The local community has had input into the design of the playground, with the concept plans for the project recently approved by the Bungendore Playground Working Group.

The playground will be suitable for a range of ages and abilities and works will see the existing playground in Butmaroo Street revamped and expanded.

The Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) Fund is part of the $4.5 billion bushfire support program co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments for bushfire recovery, response and preparedness in NSW.

Construction on the playground is expected to start in January 2022.