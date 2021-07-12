Calling all aspiring young instrumentalists

By
Helen Musa
-
Charlotte Strong, one of the award organisers.

ARTSOUND FM is looking for aspiring instrumentalists under 25 and vocalists under 30 to take part in the Young Virtuoso Awards.

Established 30 years ago by fine music community radio stations from Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra, the awards are based on an annual competition for young musicians and one winner from each city competes at the national finals for a grand prize.

This year the finals will be held in Melbourne, with the ACT winner flown down and overnight accommodation provided by Rydges Hotels.

The ACT cash prize is $2,500, plus the opportunity to record a 30-minute CD with music of their own choosing.

ArtSound is looking for entrants from four categories: players of a stringed instrument, woodwind and brass players, as well as pianists and vocalists.

Auditions will be held in the ArtSound Recording Studios during August, with the final broadcast live from ArtSound FM at 2pm on Sunday, September 26.

Details and applications by 5pm on Friday, July 30 at artsound.fm

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
"CityNews" arts editor

