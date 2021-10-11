Canberra records 28 new covid cases

TWENTY-eight new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases for this outbreak to 1262.

Out of the total cases, 22 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters with 14 of these household contacts.

Nine cases were in quarantine during their whole infectious period and 16 have been assessed as presenting a risk of transmission to others.

There are now 806 cases who have recovered with 33 in the past 24 hours.

As at 8pm yesterday there were 19 patients in ACT hospitals, including eight in intensive care and six of these cases requiring ventilation.