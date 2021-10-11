Canberra records 32 new cases while NSW reopens

THE ACT has recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday as towns across the border start to reopen.

“Freedom day” has arrived for Queanbeyan residents, along with the rest of the state, as businesses re-open and restrictions ease. It comes as Southern NSW local health district records six new covid cases today including one in Queanbeyan.

As for the new cases in Canberra, 25 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters with 19 of these household contacts.

Eleven cases were in quarantine during their whole infectious period and nine spent some time in the community while infectious and may present a risk of transmission to others. Six cases remain under investigation.

The new cases bring the total number of cases for this outbreak to 1234.

There are now 773cases who have recovered with 10 in the past 24 hours, meaning there are now 455 active cases associated with this outbreak.

As of 9am this morning ACT Health continues to work with more than 1600 people who have self-identified as close contacts of ACT outbreaks.

As at 8pm yesterday there were 18 patients in ACT hospitals, including seven in intensive care and six of these cases are requiring ventilation.

Testing remained strong yesterday, with more than 3275 tests collected across the ACT yesterday.