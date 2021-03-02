Canberra welcomes 177 returning residents

CANBERRA has welcomed 177 returning Australian citizens and permanent residents on a government-facilitated flight from Singapore yesterday (March 1) evening. 

Most of the passengers – 146 of them – were returning Canberrans, while the other 31 continued on to Sydney to undertake their quarantine period.

An ACT Health spokeswoman said a mix of families, individuals, adults and children are now in hotel quarantine after travelling from countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Portugal, via Singapore.

“All passengers underwent health screening upon arrival at the airport and no one reported symptoms of COVID-19,” she said.

“One passenger was transferred to hospital for a health issue that was unrelated to COVID-19.

“All passengers will undergo a period of 14 days in hotel quarantine. They will be tested at least twice, this includes day one testing and testing prior to exiting quarantine.” 

