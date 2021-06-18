CEO sleepout fundraiser edges towards $1 million

By
Belinda Strahorn
-
St Vincent de Paul CEO sleepout.

MORE than 160 people braved the cold weather last night (June 17) when they took part of the Vinnies CEO Sleepout, which has so far raised $971,641 for homeless services across the capital. 

The charity’s major annual fundraiser saw about 130 CEOs sleep between a few pieces of cardboard at the National Arboretum as the temperature dropped to 5C, while other participants joined via live stream while sleeping out in cars, backyards and couches.

Students at Merici College and St John Paul II also took part, hosting sleepouts at their school.

St Vincent de Paul Canberra/Golburn CEO Barnie van Wyk, who slept at the National Arboretum, said it was a chilly and windy night.

“Last night’s experience gave us all a small glimpse into the reality of homelessness,” Mr van Wyk said.

“With a shortage of 3000 affordable homes in the ACT, it is more important than ever for us to continue to advocate for the thousands of Canberrans who have no choice but to go through this every night.”

Fundraising continues until July 31, donations can be made at CEOsleepout.org.au.

 

 

