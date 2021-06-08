Cold front brings rain, wind and snow!

Belinda Strahorn
A COLD front will bring icy weather, strong winds and possibly snow flurries to parts of Canberra from tomorrow (June 9).

Snowfall as low as 800 metres is expected tomorrow afternoon in the ACT.

Tomorrow’s cold front is also set to bring up to 30mm of rain, winds of up to 30km/h, and temperatures will plunge, with a low of zero degrees and a maximum of seven.

Snowfall should continue into Thursday for elevated areas such as Mount Ginini and the Brindabellas.

But Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Melody Strum said any snow that does fall in Canberra, is not likely to settle.

“We will definitely see some snowfall, but it won’t make the ground white, it will melt because the ground is wet, it probably wont stay on the ground,” Ms Strum said.

Ms Strum said the cold front, which will bring Antarctic winds over much of south-eastern Australia, should pass by the end of the week.

“This is a stronger cold front, but once it has passed by Friday, we will see temperatures going back to around 14C,” Ms Strum said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

