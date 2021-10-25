Covid cases jump back into double figures

COVID cases jumped back into double figures with ACT Health today reporting there are 12 new cases today (October 26), up from two days of only nine cases.

Active cases continue to fall, with 296 – down from yesterday’s 332.

There were 15 people in hospital with COVID-19 at 8pm yesterday, of which nine were in intensive case with five of them on ventilators.

There are 89.3 per cent of ACT residents aged 12 and over fully vaccinated against covid.