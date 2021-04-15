Craig returns to Canberra to head ClubsACT

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

 

Craig Shannon.

CRAIG Shannon, a former advisor to the Western Australian police minister, will become the new ClubsACT CEO at the end of this month. 

He will replace Gwyn Rees, who has been in the role for nine years.

Mr Shannon’s extensive CV includes senior roles with Havelock Housing, People with Disabilities ACT, the National Training Group and the Australian Federal Police Association.

“I am looking forward to returning to Canberra and taking up the opportunity of representing Canberra clubs to the industry stakeholders and the wider community,” Mr Shannon said.

“Clubs are the lifeblood of Canberra. The sporting, entertainment, social and cultural role they provide is a key foundation of our local community.

“The industry also has an important role as a significant local employer, especially in providing employment opportunities for Canberra’s young people.”

In welcoming the appointment, ClubsACT president Kim Marshall said Mr Shannon’s advocacy experience will be of great value.

“His long standing commitment to the Canberra community’s development, combined with his extensive advocacy and consultation skills, will add a significant boost to the positive enhancement of the ACT club industry and the wider Canberra community,” Ms Marshall said.

Ms Marshall thanked outgoing CEO Gwyn Rees.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleClub celebrates a game that’s accessible to all
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply