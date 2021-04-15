Craig returns to Canberra to head ClubsACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CRAIG Shannon, a former advisor to the Western Australian police minister, will become the new ClubsACT CEO at the end of this month.

He will replace Gwyn Rees, who has been in the role for nine years.

Mr Shannon’s extensive CV includes senior roles with Havelock Housing, People with Disabilities ACT, the National Training Group and the Australian Federal Police Association.

“I am looking forward to returning to Canberra and taking up the opportunity of representing Canberra clubs to the industry stakeholders and the wider community,” Mr Shannon said.

“Clubs are the lifeblood of Canberra. The sporting, entertainment, social and cultural role they provide is a key foundation of our local community.

“The industry also has an important role as a significant local employer, especially in providing employment opportunities for Canberra’s young people.”

In welcoming the appointment, ClubsACT president Kim Marshall said Mr Shannon’s advocacy experience will be of great value.

“His long standing commitment to the Canberra community’s development, combined with his extensive advocacy and consultation skills, will add a significant boost to the positive enhancement of the ACT club industry and the wider Canberra community,” Ms Marshall said.

Ms Marshall thanked outgoing CEO Gwyn Rees.