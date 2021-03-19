Demonstrating together how things can be grown

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’S a group effort at the Horticultural Society of Canberra’s (HSOC) neatly laid out, beautiful demonstration garden in Bruce, where veggies thrive alongside exquisite dahlias, heritage fruit trees, natives and roses.

Members use the space to experiment with new varieties and gardening methods, as well as to show which plants grow well in this climate, says committee member Richard Buker.

One such experiment is a nectarine-plum tree, which Richard says produces “rather underwhelming” fruit that’s very briefly ripe, though another member does make it into a lovely jam.

Developed and maintained by volunteers, the 0.3-hectare garden will be open on the weekend of March 27-28 as part of Open Gardens Canberra’s autumn program, with members of the Horticultural Society on hand to answer any questions. They’ll also run a plant sale.

Photos: Holly Treadaway

The garden was started in 2010, when the clay-soil site was covered in long grass and weeds. Large quantities of soil and mulch were brought in to build up the beds, and hedging was planted around the perimeter.

As well as apple, pear and persimmon trees, and a variety of veggies, herbs and perennials such as asparagus, rhubarb and artichoke, there are three varieties of raspberries, with marionberry, loganberry, tayberry and thornless blackberry plants grown on the fences.

Proving it’s possible to grow plants under gum trees, there’s a selection of native plants, including westringia, correas, adenanthos and callistemons.

Highlights include kangaroo paw, a clematis walk, dahlias (which, along with the salvias, will be in bloom on the open weekend) and daffodils, grown by the Daffodil Association.

Most of the garden waste is composted on site, with Richard using a hot composting method to create an efficient compost in a short period of time.

Committee member Heather MacGregor says that a group of members come along every Wednesday to do garden maintenance, and there’s a working bee once a month.

“I like the sense of community in coming to the garden, and the social side, we’ve got a good bunch of people,” Heather says.

“We’ll have morning tea and chat about anything.”

The Horticultural Society demonstration garden, on the corner of Purdie and Battye streets, Bruce, is open on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, 10am-4pm. Entry is $10, children under 18 are free. Bookings essential on Eventbrite. There will be no ticket sales or memberships available at the gate. Join Open Gardens Canberra for $25 and all gardens are free for a year.

Also open on the same weekend will be the Mitchell Community Garden, Nirta Place (off Hoskins Street), Mitchell.