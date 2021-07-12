‘Devastated’: Thieves steal ‘priceless’ guitar collection

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A QUEANBEYAN musician is “devastated” after his “priceless” guitar collection and six-foot, grandfather clock was stolen from his home last week.

No-one was at home when thieves broke into Charlie Tizzard’s Thorpe Avenue home, sometime during the evening of July 7 or early on July 8.

They stole 16 “rare and valuable” guitars, amplifiers, 50 guitar pedals, jewellery belonging to Mr Tizzard’s late mother, and a century-old grandfather clock that has been in the family since the 1800s.

A “devastated” Mr Tizzard made an appeal to find the stolen goods, which he says are priceless to him.

“These are never-to-be-replaced items,” Mr Tizzard says.

“The guitars are like my children, it’s devastating.”

Some of the guitars stolen include a Gibson Les Pauls custom, Gibson J200 and two Gibson custom ES335s.

Mr Tizzard says the 30kg grandfather clock is of “great sentimental value”.

“We are direct descendants from John Gale [known as the ‘father of Canberra’] and that clock is from his side of the family… it’s devastating.”

Monaro Police are investigating the incident.

Detective Inspector Keith Price, officer in charge of Queanbeyan police station, says anyone who witnessed anything “out of the ordinary” in the vicinity of Thorpe Avenue, should contact police.

“Around 10pm on the evening of July 6, neighbours heard noises around the Thorpe Avenue property,” Inspector Price says.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who heard or witnessed anything unusual.”

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.