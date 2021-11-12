Eight more covid cases in Queanbeyan

EIGHT new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Queanbeyan today (November 12) and another five have been recorded throughout Southern NSW.

Three of the local cases are in Karabar, two are in Jerrabomberra, two are in Crestwood and one is in Queanbeyan.

One of the Karabar cases is linked to a known case while all others are under investigation.

Three cases have also been identified in Pambula today (all linked to known cases) as well as one in Yass and one in Urila (both under investigation).

It brings the total number of cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District since the start of the current outbreak in June to 522.

State-wide, NSW recorded 286 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.