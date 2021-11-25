Fiona talks her way into a bronze medal

CANBERRA’S Fiona Victoria Hopkins has won the bronze medal in the main professional finals of the World Monologue Games last night (November 24) with Kiše Wallace from Northern Mariana Islands taking out silver and Brazil’s Hugo Capelato winning gold.

Ninety performers from more than 700 entrants in 51 countries, performing in many languages, took part in the livestreamed 2021 Global Finals, live streamed on November 12, 13, 19 and 20, with announcements last night on YouTube of medal winners in each of the six categories – “Main Professional”, “Main Amateur”, “Endurance”, “Sprint”, “Youth” and “Tiger.”

Hopkins, better known as a prize-winning costume designer, was praised by Games founder, Sydney playwright Pete Malicki, for her enthusiastic support for the games and for her monologue taken from “The Last Train” by Natacha Astuto, which Hopkins is busy turning into a film.

Malicki, known as he said by followers as “the King of Milk” for his ability to milk an awards ceremony for all it’s worth, made heavy weather of the lengthy YouTube final announcements, with lots of “awesomes”, pauses to wipe away tears and frequent plugs for his theatre and personal-development businesses as well as the adjunct the World Monologue Games Film Festival.

His shout-outs to the many supporters and fans who have seen the Games into their second year, show that without doubt Malicki has succeeded in engaging a world-wide following for a global acting competition and virtual showcase presented in a lockdown-friendly way, but a livelier presentation would have been welcome.

Details at monologues.com.au