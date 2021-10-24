Fire crew rescues bird from a tree. No, really

ACT Fire & Rescue crews have rescued Buddy, the pet macaw of tennis star Nick Kyrgios’ family in Watson.

After escaping from its cage yesterday (October 23), the macaw became struck about 10 metres up in a tree and was being attacked by a flock of wild birds.

Crews were able to safely rescue and reunite the Macaw with its owners with the help of a Bronto aerial firefighting appliance, using its 44-metre telescopic ladder platform.