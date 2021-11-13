Four days and no one in hospital with covid

WITH double-dose vaccination levels at 96 per cent of residents 12 and over, the ACT enjoyed its fourth consecutive day of no one in hospital with COVID-19.
ACT Health also reports today (November 13) that the territory recorded 11 new cases of covid over the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday. The number of active cases stand at 162.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply