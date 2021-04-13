Funding revives bowling club kitchen

BELCONNEN Bowling Club will be able to open its kitchen for the first time in more than three years after being allocated ACT government funding today (April 13).
The club is one of seven community clubs to receive funding as part of the $632,811 “Diversification and Sustainability Support Fund” that plans to help business models move away from gambling-based revenue.
Belconnen Bowling Club had already decreased its poker machines when the ACT government reduced the number of poker machine licences in Canberra.
Belconnen Bowling Club secretary Derek Byars said the $155,000 funding for the kitchen upgrades will help increase the revenue sources for the club so it will be less reliant on gaming machines.
“Patrons are more likely to stay after a game of bowls if they can get a feed and also it should make the club a lot more attractive for functions such as weddings, anniversaries, birthdays,” he said.
“It should mean an increase in the number of patrons and an increase in the revenue gain from bar sales as well as food sales [and should] take some financial stress off the club.”
Other clubs to receive funding include:
- The Murrumbidgee Country Club, which will be given $25,000 to assist with the construction of a shed to store golf carts;
- Belconnen Soccer Club will get $100,000 to develop an early learning centre at the club’s McKellar site;
- Canberra Irish Club will get $99,093 to install a solar grid system;
- Canberra Southern Cross Club will receive $101,518 to install solar panels, an electric vehicle charging station and solar light fittings at its Canberra Yacht Club venue;
- Eastlake Football Club will receive $52,200 for the development of a diversification strategy and implementation plan;
- Hellenic Club of Canberra will get $100,000 to contribute to the funding to engage a consultant to conduct a full appraisal and risk analysis to inform the applicant about redevelopment options for the club’s main site in Woden.