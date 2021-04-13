Funding revives bowling club kitchen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BELCONNEN Bowling Club will be able to open its kitchen for the first time in more than three years after being allocated ACT government funding today (April 13).

The club is one of seven community clubs to receive funding as part of the $632,811 “Diversification and Sustainability Support Fund” that plans to help business models move away from gambling-based revenue.

Belconnen Bowling Club had already decreased its poker machines when the ACT government reduced the number of poker machine licences in Canberra.

Belconnen Bowling Club secretary Derek Byars said the $155,000 funding for the kitchen upgrades will help increase the revenue sources for the club so it will be less reliant on gaming machines.

“Patrons are more likely to stay after a game of bowls if they can get a feed and also it should make the club a lot more attractive for functions such as weddings, anniversaries, birthdays,” he said.

“It should mean an increase in the number of patrons and an increase in the revenue gain from bar sales as well as food sales [and should] take some financial stress off the club.”

Other clubs to receive funding include: