Grants open to kick off local sport

COMMUNITY sport is returning as Canberra emerges from lockdown, and local organisations can now apply for a slice of $2.6 million in funding to get back in the game.

The fund is encouraging Canberrans to get back into sport and embrace a more active lifestyle, as well as develop and deliver quality physical activity programs and services for the Canberra community.

Last year the program was used for lighting upgrades at the Kambah Tennis Club, shade sails at the Hawker International Softball Centre, additional mountain bike trails at the Cotter, the development of youth programs at Table Tennis ACT, Disability Awareness Training for Capital Football, and an electric scoring system for Boxing ACT.

It aims to provide further support to Canberrans by providing economic stimulus and supporting local jobs.

Grants can be applied for here.