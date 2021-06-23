Gungahlin next ‘e-scooter off the rank’ after demands of residents

Share Canberra's trusted news:

GUNGAHLIN residents voted with their voice, but will soon be able throw weight behind e-scooters with their feet over an expansion of its shared riding scheme.

More than 60 per cent of nearly 2000 Canberrans supported bringing the scheme to their local area after e-scooters have engulfed the city, inner north, inner south and Belconnen.

But about four out of every five Gunghalin residents surveyed have asked for the electronic vehicles to be introduced to their district following an ACT government review in May.

Member for Yerrabi Michael Pettersson moved the motion that was passed in the Legislative Assembly to guarantee his electorate was the next district to ride e-scooters.

The rollout of the next stage of the two-year pilot will land in Gungahlin and also Mitchell in Mr Pettersson’s seat.

“Gungahlin residents are eager for e-scooters to come to Gungahlin,” Mr Pettersson said.

“Gungahlin businesses and employers are eager to get more people to visit Gungahlin.

“The Gunghalin community is eager to share more of our wonderful district with the rest of Canberra.”

Between September 1, 2020, and May, 31, 2021, figures from the two private companies that run the e-scooters found that Canberrans have taken 1,076,571 rides at around 4000 daily trips through central Canberra and Belconnen.

Mr Pettersson felt the wide roads and cycle lanes have helped get “Canberrans on board”.

“The scheme has been a huge success and Canberrans have embraced this addition to our city, and now many Canberrans want the scheme expanded,” he said.

Most trips were also under 1km, took less than 10 minutes and were in the afternoons that are two and a half times longer than morning rides.

Nearly two-thirds of Canberrans supported the presence of e-scooters and one-third have taken a ride.

About three out of every 10 Canberrans who ride e-scooters have done so to head to work or attend a meeting.

The 16-34 years age group are the target market of the vehicles and say being powered by renewable energy and being environmentally friendly is its biggest appeal.

“The introduction of the e-scooter shared scheme has been an exciting way to improve our city and it has been a success,” Mr Pettersson said.

“It’s almost like Canberra has been built for e-scooters.”

But Mr Petterson has admitted the misuse of e-scooters and their public parking that turns into an eyesore must be rectified.

Government has plans to increase the number of parking areas around boundary zones and high-traffic suburban areas.

The elderly had also expressed apprehension in a Canberra Liberal party survey about the speeds of e-scooters around shopping centres and other high-pedestrian areas.

“There are some valid concerns expressed by the community,” he said, “so to encourage scooter safety, the government has rolled out an extensive safety campaign.”