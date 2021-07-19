Helfgott plays for ‘Shine’ anniversary

Share Canberra's trusted news:

What’s what and who’s who in the arts this week? Here’s HELEN MUSA‘s weekly “Arts in the City” column.

PIANIST David Helfgott will perform to mark the 25th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, “Shine”, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards. Since the film’s release in 1996, Helfgott has performed at the Hollywood Bowl, Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall. Canberra Theatre 7.30pm, Friday, July 30, book here or 6275 2700.

MORE piano in a 100th birthday celebration of Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla and Argentina’s Independence Day, where pianist Marcela Fiorillo will perform his revolutionary and passionate “New Tango” works in the Senior School Hall of Canberra Girls Grammar School at 6.30pm on Friday, July 30. Free but book here.

“HOW to Vote”, a new commission by Canberra Youth Theatre from Sydney playwright and screenwriter Julian Larnach, is set amid the treacherous political landscape of campus life. The play was aired in a behind-closed-doors reading at the Museum of Australian Democracy on July 19. It’s a large-scale work created for tertiary-aged actors about young people’s engagement with politics, democracy and activism and will, we hope, be staged by CYT soon.

CANBERRA children’s author Gina Newton’s book “Hold On! Saving the Spotted Handfish” has made it to the 2021 final shortlist of the Wilderness Society’s Environment Award for Children’s Literature from 100 entries. Newton is a trained marine biologist, science communicator, zoologist and author and her picture book revolves around a quirky little fish known for walking on its hands.

AFTER securing $505,701 from the NSW government’s “Your High Street” grant program, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council plans to rejuvenate and artify No Name Lane and Blacksmiths Lane with upgraded paving, dedicated public art, increased lighting, greenery and seating. A council spokeswoman said No Name Lane could be renamed, while noting that Canberra’s No Name Lane was named after, not before, Queanbeyan’s.

THE 2021 edition of the National Portrait Gallery’s popular annual National Photographic Portrait Prize, themed to reflect the events of 2020, has seen more than 3,000 entries, shortlisted to a whopping 80 by judges Nick Mitzevich from the NGA, Karen Quinlan from the NPG and Australian photographer Bill Henson. The winners of $50,000 in prizes will be announced on July 30, then the show runs from July 31 to November 7.