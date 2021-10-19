Help Queanbeyan name the crane

A crane will soon be gracing the Queanbeyan skyline and local children are being invited to name it and win.

The tower crane will arrive at the site of the soon-to-be-built $74 million Queanbeyan Civic and Cultural Precinct (QCCP) soon.

To celebrate the milestone, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) want children aged under 12 to colour in a picture of the crane and name it.

The winner will receive a family pass to a children’s show at The Q, and have an opportunity to tour the QCCP site.

QPRC Mayor Tim Overall said he was looking forward to hearing the creative name suggestions.

“The crane will be with us for quite some time and we are looking forward to seeing the names that our young people come up with,” Mayor Tim Overall said.

Council’s $74 million QCCP will include a new head office for council staff, a new Queanbeyan library, government offices and commercial office space as well as community spaces and a public domain.

To participate in the competition, children should suggest a name for the crane, colour in the picture and return it to QPRC by December 23.

Colouring in sheets have been sent to local schools or can be found at: www.qprc.nsw.gov.au/qccp