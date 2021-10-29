Heroes, nudes and gold… it’s all Greek to Canberra

CANBERRANS will be able to travel to the ancient world without leaving home through the National Museum of Australia’s summer show, “Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes”, announced today (October 29.)

The blockbuster exhibition from the British Museum will explore the theme of competition through sports, politics, drama, music and warfare, illuminated by more than 170 objects from the British Museum’s collection.

After a smoking ceremony in the museum forecourt by Ngambri custodian, Paul House, National Museum director Mathew Trinca,could hardly suppress his excitement at being able to announce the show “live” to media and staff members clad in T-shirts bearing the Goddess Nike’s “wings of courage”.

As musicians from the Kefi Band played quietly to the side, Dr Trinca explained that “to a museum, the idea of being open is the essence of our existence.”

The coming show, which will run from December to May, he predicted, would help us engage with “the stories of competition in the ancient Greek world and… the beautiful depictions of athletes, the ceramics, sculptures, armour and jewellery.”

NMA curator and classical scholar, Lily Withycombe, said the Canberra Greek community had been deeply involved in preparations.

While we have not yet ascertained whether the word “hero” applies to the female of the species, we do know that the show will feature, more than 170s objects, including black and red figured ceramics, marble and terracotta statues and reliefs, including fine nudes, bronze figurines, weapons and armour, toys and games, gold jewellery and coins.

“Ancient Greeks” is the fourth in a series of British Museum exhibitions at the NMA. Now on show at the WA Museum, it will travel to Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum in 2022 after its Canberra run.

“Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes,” National Museum of Australia, December 17 to May 1, book for timed ticketing here

