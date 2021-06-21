Hospital shop where compassion comes free

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TAKING time to listen to people’s stories is all part of the service for the volunteers at the Canberra Hospital Auxiliary, says president Therese Colosimo.

It might be the ladies visiting the ward to replenish patients’ flowers, the person bringing round the sweets trolley, or a chat over-the-counter at the auxiliary shop, but Therese says the volunteers provide compassion and friendliness for those having a hard time.

“Sometimes people just need to tell someone about their day,” she says.

“There’s always a friendly face in the shop. Our staff and volunteers enjoy meeting our customers and always have time to listen.

“I think the shop provides a bit of respite for some patients and visitors at the hospital. It gives them a small break from whatever they’re facing.”

Before covid restrictions, which are slowly lifting, the auxiliary used to provide services in the Canberra Hospital aimed at supporting patients and visitors, including guides, flower management and distributing books to patients from the auxiliary’s extensive library.

“All our extra services had to stop when covid hit, and the hospital became very quiet,” Therese says.

“We weren’t allowed to go into the wards. We lost a lot of volunteers, many over-70s in particular are covid-averse and don’t want to come back.”

Some volunteers can’t be kept away, though. Committee member Helen Read says she’s dedicated to the role because the hospital saved her life when she suffered a cerebral aneurysm at 32. She says, “this is my way of paying back”.

Medical science student and auxiliary shop volunteer Amrit Puarr, 20, says she loves being in the environment and working with the other volunteers.

“The people you meet are awesome,” she says.

“I like when a customer or a patient comes in and you can have a chat with them and turn things around if they’re having a rough day.”

The auxiliary, which was incorporated in 1973, has raised close to $4 million for the hospital since its inception, Therese says.

The money goes towards the purchase of medical equipment, research and in supporting nursing staff with training or attending conferences. It also pays for five employees who work in the shop.

“We are an extra source of funding… and have a fantastic working relationship with the hospital,” Therese says.

“Every month we assess the applications for funding and allocate what we can.

“Covid has set us back, and while the auxiliary shop was able to stay open on reduced hours, it has drastically affected our income, which decreased by around 60 per cent.

“All the money we raise comes from the shop.”

It sells gifts, teddy bears, hand-knitted items made by “amazing, talented people”, magazines, newspapers, kids’ toys, toiletries and lollies – with red frogs the best seller.

“We have elderly volunteers who come in and package the frogs into bags of 20, and sell them for $2.50 a bag,” she says.

Therese started volunteering in 2019 and became president of the auxiliary in late 2020, after a year as secretary.

“I absolutely love working in the shop as it’s a friendly and caring environment. You meet so many different people,” she says.

“The main driver of course is knowing that profits raised through the shop go back into the hospital by way of grants for medical equipment or staff development.”

Pre-covid, Therese says the shop had more than 100 volunteers, and that it wasn’t hard to find or retain them.

“It’s much harder now, but I’m hoping that with the return of some of our services, and with the roll-out of the covid vaccine, more people will feel confident enough to join us,” she says.

“I’m sure everyone likes to feel that they are somehow making a difference in this world.

“This is my small way of trying to make a difference and, of course, there is a certain level of satisfaction knowing that the role you play can have an impact on hospital staff, patients and visitors.”

The Canberra Hospital Auxiliary is accepting new volunteer applications. Email admin@canberrahospitalshop.org.au