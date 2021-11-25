Indoor play centres to reopen

INDOOR play centres are set to reopen to the public from tomorrow (November 26).

As of 11.59pm tonight, ACT health says, indoor play centres in Canberra can open, provided they have a COVID-19 Safe Plan in place.

Group bookings for indoor or outdoor play centres, arcades or amusement centres will also no longer be capped at 20 people.

Businesses will still be required to operate with the one person per two square metre rule – within each indoor and outdoor space – ACT health says.