News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 17°/20° | Thursday, November 25, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Indoor play centres to reopen

INDOOR play centres are set to reopen to the public from tomorrow (November 26).

As of 11.59pm tonight, ACT health says, indoor play centres in Canberra can open, provided they have a COVID-19 Safe Plan in place.

Funland in Mitchell reopens tomorrow. Photo: Facebook.

Group bookings for indoor or outdoor play centres, arcades or amusement centres will also no longer be capped at 20 people.

Businesses will still be required to operate with the one person per two square metre rule – within each indoor and outdoor space – ACT health says.

 

 

 

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

ACT covid cases drop
News

ACT covid cases drop

ONLY eight cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the ACT today (November 25), with seven people currently hospitalised as a result of the virus.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews