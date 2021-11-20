News location:

Canberra CityNews

November 20, 2021

Just the one new covid case in Queanbeyan

THE Southern NSW Local Health District is today (November 20) reporting only one COVID-19 case in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The case in in Queanbeyan and linked to a known case.

It brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in June to 553.

 

