Just the one new covid case in Queanbeyan

THE Southern NSW Local Health District is today (November 20) reporting only one COVID-19 case in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
The case in in Queanbeyan and linked to a known case.
It brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in June to 553.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply