Lee damns government for cutting business grants

The ACT government has been accused of cutting critical support grants to the construction and real estate sectors without any engagement or communication.

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee said the government had unilaterally deemed construction and real estate were not significantly impacted by the lockdown and were no longer eligible for extension or top-up payments, despite still having to trade under strict restrictions.

“If businesses in these sectors can adequately show they have had a downturn of 30 per cent, there is no reason they should not receive the support grants like those still able to trade during this time,” Ms Lee said.

“Businesses operating in the construction and real estate industries are severely impacted by the lockdown and unable to complete work as they normally would.

“What we are hearing is that many of these businesses were not even notified of the changes until after they submitted their forms for support which were declined; there was no communication from the government to the sector or peak bodies.

“Throughout the entire lockdown, this Labor-Greens government has continually turned its back on local businesses in the ACT and failed to adequately support them when they needed it most.”