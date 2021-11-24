Libs want more funds for grass mowing

THE ACT government needs to “properly” invest in a long-term mowing plan for the capital, the Opposition says.

The Canberra Liberals city services spokesperson Nicole Lawder will move a motion in the ACT Legislative Assembly today (November 25) calling on the ACT government to increase funding for its public land-mowing program.

Ms Lawder said the ACT government has “neglected” the delivery of basic services, including mowing, with grass reaching “dangerous” heights for some Canberra drivers.

“Every year this Labor-Greens Government blames ‘unprecedented rain’ and asks Canberrans to be patient and understanding about the overgrown grass in their neighbourhoods and suburbs,” Ms Lawder said.

“It’s very clear that this government needs to properly invest in our mowing fleet and resources to keep up with increased rain.”

Ms Lawder’s motion calls for funding for mowing resources and a better mowing-plan for a future with more extreme wet seasons.

“This issue is raised every year and it’s time that the Labor-Greens Government start providing the essential services Canberrans need,” Ms Lawder said.