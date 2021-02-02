Light rail stage 2A gets federal approval

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Minister for Transport Chris Steel celebrate the environmental approval for the next stage in the light rail project. Photo: Andrew Mathieson

THE next stage of the light rail has been given the go-ahead by the federal government after it granted environmental approval this morning (February 3) for its construction from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park.

While planning approvals are still required from the National Capital Authority and the ACT Planning and Land Authority, the ACT government is still committed to invest $2.1 million, as part of its 2020-21 Budget, on early works design, which includes raising London Circuit, with construction to start this year or next year.

“The project will raise the London Circuit road level on either side of Commonwealth Avenue, taking around two years to complete,” Chief Minister Andrew Barr says.

“It involves changing the current split-level, overpass-underpass configuration into a level intersection.”

The 2020-21 Budget will also include funding to assess the benefits of extending light rail further from Woden to Mawson.

The Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation approval process is currently underway for the Stage 2B extension from Commonwealth Park to Woden and is expected to take up to 18 months.

  • More to come
An artist impression of Canberra’s light rail stage 2 project.

