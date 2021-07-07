Lilli’s fashion design win takes her to Japan

Lilli with her trophy. Photo: Harry Stechman

FOLLOWING a recent “CityNews” story that Canberra-schooled fashion designer Lilli McKenzie had been shortlisted in a design competition being held by Mazda Australia, news is in from RMIT University that she has won.

The former Forrest Primary school pupil, now a student in the Bachelor of Fashion Design Honours, was announced as winner at a final showcase held at RMIT’s fashion headquarters in Melbourne and receives an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan to meet Mazda’s global design chief, Ikuo Maeda.

McKenzie’s garment is the result of an experiment with traditional weaving techniques involving synthetic leather and cork, woven around the body.

A model wearing Lilli’s winning design, with the MX-30. Photo: Harry Stechman
Finalists’ designs by Lilli McKenzie Alexander Beattie and Caroline Hegemens. Photo: Harry Stechman

The Mazda Australia Design Driven competition celebrates the launch of the company’s first-ever MX-30 model, and in a partnership with RMIT and mentor Margie Woods from Australian fashion label, Viktoria & Woods. The challenge was for students to create fashion items inspired by design techniques and fabrics used in the new vehicle.

Car model inspires Lilli’s ‘out-of-the-box ideas’ 

 

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

