Man arrested after drug raid in Greenway

POLICE raided a home in Greenway and seized 24 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $25,000 this morning (November 4).
During the search police located the drugs in two bags.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with possession of a drug of dependence for the purpose of sale or supply to another person.
