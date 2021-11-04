News location:

Man arrested after drug raid in Greenway

Two bags of alleged drugs found at the home in Greenway this morning.

POLICE raided a home in Greenway and seized 24 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $25,000 this morning (November 4).

During the search police located the drugs in two bags.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with possession of a drug of dependence for the purpose of sale or supply to another person.

 

