Man caught with drugs and guns in stolen car

A PALMERSTON man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (November 18) after he was allegedly caught in possession of over $10,000 of methylamphetamine and prohibited firearms in a stolen car in Reid.

At about 10.30pm on Wednesday police officers arrested the 24-year-old man after he sped away from the patrol unit in a white SUV.

Police found the vehicle was unregistered and had been fitted with number plates belonging to another vehicle.

They also located substances suspected of being methylamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $11,000, ammunition, and two modified firearms.

The white SUV, which was later confirmed as a stolen vehicle, was seized for further investigation and searches. Police anticipate laying further charges once these searches have been conducted.

The man, who was on previously-granted bail, will face court today, charged with trafficking in a controlled drug, possession of ammunition, providing false details to police, and two counts of unauthorised possession of a prohibited firearm.