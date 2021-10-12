Queanbeyan mayor Tim Overall resigns

LONG-serving Queanbeyan mayor Tim Overall has resigned after 13 years in the top job.

Overall’s decision to retire, ahead of the local government elections scheduled for December, brings down the curtain on his 17-year political career.

“In public office it’s not about longevity, it’s about achievements and laying foundations for the future,” Overall told “CityNews“.

“Having delivered on virtually every single promise I made, it’s time to move on.”

Overall was elected to Queanbeyan City Council in 2004 and elected as mayor in 2008. He was re-elected as mayor in 2012 and again in 2017 as the first mayor of the amalgamated Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC).

During his time in charge of council, Overall identifies the things he’s most proud of as; the refurbishment of Crawford Street, upgrades to the river precinct, the creation of the multi-award winning QEII park and the $86 million Ellerton Drive Extension (EDE) – the largest single infrastructure project in the region – delivered after 40 years as only a “talked about line on a map”.

With work underway on Queanbeyan’s $74 million civic and cultural precinct and a $16 million refurbishment of Monaro Street to start thereafter, Overall believes the city is well placed to capitalise on a bright future and a greater sense of identity.

“Many people, particularly from Canberra, say to me that Queanbeyan has changed, it’s a great place and I feel very humbled to hear that. It’s all been part of the reason I stood for council in the first place,” Overall says.

Overall says he’d like his time on council to be remembered by residents as: “Someone who has significantly achieved what was promised and someone that helped lay the foundation for a progression into the next 10 years.”