Mobile speed vans return to residential areas

AS lockdown ends, parking fines and mobile speed vans have returned in earnest.

Mobile speed detection vans primarily monitored main arterial roads during the nine-week lockdown, but from today (October 18) mobile speed cameras will return to residential areas.

With traffic set to increase, the ACT government has warned Canberrans to expect a greater presence in residential areas.

And as schoolchildren return to the classroom, ACT Policing will conduct regular patrols to enforce school zone limits – set at 40km/h between 8am and 4pm on weekdays.

“With more cars on the road and kids going back to school in coming weeks, it’s important for Canberrans to be road safe,” said Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

The ACT government has also announced Canberrans will need to pay for parking in government-owned car parks from November 1.

“As Canberra reopens and people move about more across our City, we will be resuming parking operations to ensure road safety and parking availability,” ACT Business and Better Regulation Minister Tara Cheyne said.

“This will enable greater accessibility to businesses and workplaces, supporting our local economy as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic.”