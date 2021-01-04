More Canberrans will struggle from financial cuts: ACTCOSS

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GROWING number of Canberrans could be set to struggle to cover basic daily expenses this year.

ACT Council of Social Service have painted a bleak picture for about 28,000 people in the capital following the federal government’s cut to the coronavirus supplement.

The hardest hit will be single people without a child, who now will receive just $358 a week, and persons with a child will barely fair marginally better on $381 a week.

ACTCOSS chief executive Dr Emma Campbell has labelled the reduction in JobSeeker payments as “cruel” that will cut into food and housing spending after the measures took affect from January 1.

“People receiving JobSeeker come from all walks of life,” Ms Campbell said.

“They have already been devastated by the loss of their job.

“The callous level of income support will force those looking for work into financial destitution.

“This level of payment places thousands of Canberrans and their families well below the poverty line.

“As one of the wealthiest countries in the world, this is unacceptable.”

Ms Campbell said persons on temporary visas will be denied income support altogether.

She added the cuts will also hurt local business where most of the higher level of JobSeeker incomes were spent.

“ACTCOSS joins the array of business and community leaders and politicians from all sides who have called for a permanent increase in the rate of unemployment benefit,” she said.

“We hope politicians will reconsider the impacts of these decisions on the most vulnerable Australians and implement a permanent rise to these payments.”